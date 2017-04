04-06-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Apple Seeks Inter Partes Review Of Encoding Patent Before Board

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - In an April 4 petition for inter partes review by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, Apple Inc. took aim at a patent that describes perceptually weighting speech signals during encoding (Apple Inc. v. St. Lawrence Communications LLC, No. IPR2017-01244, PTAB).