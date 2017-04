04-06-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Indiana Federal Judge Extends Injunction Against Former Fitness Salon Franchisee

INDIANAPOLIS - An Indiana federal judge on April 5 adopted a magistrate judge's recommendation and extended a preliminary injunction against a woman who allegedly began operating a competing fitness business using a fitness franchisor's trademarks, logos and confidential information, saying that she failed to show that the order was clearly in error (Get in Shape Franchise Inc. v. TFL Fishers LLC, et al., No. 1:16-cv-01374, S.D. Ind., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 51626).