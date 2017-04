04-06-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - DOL Announces 60-Day Extension Of Fiduciary Rule's Applicability

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) in an April 4 press release on its website announced a 60-day extension of the applicability dates of its new fiduciary rule and related exemptions, following a Feb. 3 presidential memorandum that directed the department to examine the rule to ensure that it does not affect the ability of Americans to gain access to retirement information and financial advice.