04-06-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Remands Injury Claims After Insurer Seeking Arbitration Is Dismissed

ALEXANDRIA, La. - After granting a request to dismiss a Bermuda insurer who removed an action filed by an injured electrician from a state court based on an arbitration agreement with an energy company named as a defendant, a Louisiana federal judge on April 3 granted the claimant's motion to remand the case to a state court for lack of jurisdiction (Garrett L. Faulk, et al. v. Alcoa Inc., et al., No. 2:16-CV-01461, W.D. La., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 51675).