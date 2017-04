04-06-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Rules On Motions To Exclude Testimony In Patent Infringement Suit

SAN DIEGO - In a patent infringement lawsuit, a California federal judge on April 3 addressed several motions to exclude testimony on damages and reasonable royalty with regard to the alleged infringement by wireless companies to a patent relating to a mobile communication system with a moving base station (Carucel Investments L.P. v. Novatel Wireless Inc., et al., No. 16-118, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 50855).