04-06-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Magistrate Judge Bars In Part Testimony On Terms In Patent Infringement Suit

TYLER, Texas - A Texas federal magistrate judge on April 1 granted and denied in part testimony from a noninfringement expert and an invalidity expert on the constructions of "metal film" and "gate wiring" in a patent infringement lawsuit (Eidos Display LLC and Eidos III LLC v. Chi Mei Innolux Corp., et al., No. 11-00201, E.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 50167).