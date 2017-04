04-06-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Mylan Hit With Class Complaint Over EpiPen Pricing

SEATTLE - The components of EpiPens cost between $20 and $30 to make, but Mylan Specialty L.P. has increased the list price of the epinephrine auto-injector 574 percent since 2007 - from $90.28 to $608.62 -to participate in a kickback scheme, three consumers allege in a class complaint filed against Mylan on April 3 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington (Amber Rainey, et al. v. Mylan Specialty, L.P., No. 17-5244, W.D. Wash.).