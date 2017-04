04-06-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - New York High Court Deems Warrant Quash Denials On Facebook Nonappealable

ALBANY, N.Y. - A New York State Court of Appeals majority on April 4 upheld an appeals court's ruling that Facebook Inc.'s motion to quash warrants seeking user information per the Stored Communications Act (SCA) was properly denied, finding that the order, which was in conjunction with a criminal investigation, was nonappealable (In the Matter of 381 Search Warrants Directed to Facebook Inc., No. 16, N.Y. App., 2017 N.Y. LEXIS 767).