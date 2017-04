04-06-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - 33 Stryker LFIT Hip Cases Centralized In MDL In District Of Massachusetts

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Thirty-three federal lawsuits alleging defects in the Stryker LFIT Anatomic CoCr V40 femoral head hip device were centralized April 5 before U.S. Judge Indira Talwani of the District of Massachusetts (In Re: Stryker Orthopaedics LFIT V40 Femoral Head Products Liability Litigation, MDL Docket No. 2768, JPMDL).