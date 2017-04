04-06-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judicial Panel Denies MDL For Sorin Heater-Cooler Device

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A federal judicial panel on April 5 denied a motion to centralize 16 federal lawsuits alleging infections allegedly caused by the Soren 3T Heater-Cooler device, saying most plaintiffs oppose a multidistrict litigation and mostly common counsel makes informal coordination a feasible alternative (In Re: Sorin 3T Heater-Cooler System Products Liability Litigation, MDL Docket No. 2772, JPMDL).