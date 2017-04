04-06-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Smith & Nephew BHR Hip Cases Sent To Multidistrict Litigation In District Of Maryland

WASHINGTON, D.C. - About 30 federal lawsuits involving Smith & Nephew's Birmingham Hip Resurfacing (BHR) hip implant were centralized April 5 before Chief Judge Catherine C. Blake of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland (In Re: Smith & Nephew Birmingham Hip Resurfacing [BHR] Hip Implant Products Liability Litigation, MDL Docket No. 2775, JPMDL).