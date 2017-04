04-06-2017 | 15:30 PM

Mealey's Securities/D&O Liability - Lead Plaintiffs Appointed In Securities Suit Against Medical Equipment Developer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A group of shareholders have met all statutory requirements to serve as lead plaintiffs in a securities class action lawsuit against a medical equipment developer and certain of its executive officers, a federal judge in New Jersey ruled April 3 in granting their motion for appointment as lead plaintiffs (Rajesh M. Shah v. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., et al., No. 16-0815, N.D. Ind., 2017 U.S. LEXIS 50236).