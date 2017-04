04-06-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Turbine Maker Liable For Third-Party Parts, Washington Court Says

SEATTLE, Wash. - A turbine maker knew in the 1940s and 1950s that its products required asbestos-containing insulation, gaskets and packing and can be liable for those third-party parts, a Washington appeals court held April 3 (Yeanna Woo, et al. v. General Electric Co., et al., No. 74458-5-I, Wash. App., 1st Dist., 2017 Wash. App. LEXIS 784).