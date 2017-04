04-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Federal Judge Finds No Facts Showing Loan Transfer Was Void

SAN DIEGO - A California federal judge on April 5 dismissed numerous claims asserted by a property owner, including causes of action for violations of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA), finding that he failed to plead the claims with the required specificity (Fernando D. Lopez v. Wells Fargo, N.A., et al., No. 16-cv-0811, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 52527).