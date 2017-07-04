04-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - 4th Circuit: Insured's Faulty Design Of Student Housing Foundation Is Covered

RICHMOND, Va. - A professional liability insurance policy provided coverage for a general contractor's liability for defective design of a building's foundation, which resulted in the contractor becoming responsible to pay $1.77 million as part of the costs to repair, the Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals held April 4, affirming summary judgment on an insured's breach of contract counterclaim (Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co. v. Clancy & Theys Construction Co., Nos. 15-2299 & 15-2373, 4th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 5796).