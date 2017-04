04-07-2017 | 15:16 PM

Mealey's Insurance - Broker Failed To State A Negligent Misrepresentation Claim, Illinois Panel Rules

ELGIN, Ill. - An Illinois appeals panel on April 3 held that an insurance broker failed to state a claim for negligent misrepresentation against an insurer, further finding that the broker's professional negligence claim required expert testimony to establish the standard of care applicable between an insurer and a broker (Loomcraft Textile & Supply Co. v. Schwartz Brothers Insurance Agency, Inc., et al., No. 16-0557, Ill. App., 2nd Dist., 2017 Ill. App. Unpub. LEXIS 713).