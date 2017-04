04-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Federal Circuit Sides With Defendants In Drug Patent Dispute

WASHINGTON, D.C. - An Illinois federal judge's bench trial final judgment of infringement was reversed April 6 in a longstanding legal dispute over a patented process for preparing anticoagulant drugs featuring bivalirudin as an active ingredient (The Medicines Co. v. Mylan Inc., et al., Nos. 2015-1113, -1151, -1181, Fed. Cir.).