Mealey's IP/Tech - Halo, Pulse Again Square Off In Oral Arguments Before Federal Circuit

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A dispute over an award of prejudgment interest in a longstanding dispute over patented transformer packaging was argued April 5 before the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals (Halo Electronics Inc. v. Pulse Electronics Inc., No. 16-2006, Fed. Cir.).