04-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Twitter Sues DHS To Stop Unmasking Of 'Alternative Agency' Account Operator

SAN FRANCISCO - In a complaint filed April 6 in a California federal court, Twitter Inc. says that a government-issued summons seeking to identify the operator of an account critical of the government exceeds the authority of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and runs afoul of the right to speak anonymously under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution (Twitter Inc. v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security, et al., No. 3:17-cv-01916, N.D. Calif.).