04-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - 56 House Members Ask For Temporary Hold On Joint Employer Standard

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In a letter to the House Appropriations Committee, 56 bipartisan members of the U.S. House of Representatives call on committee leaders to include a joint employer policy provision in the Fiscal Year 2018 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill that would put a temporary hold for the upcoming fiscal year on the National Labor Relations Board's new joint employer standard.