04-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - 5th Circuit Denies Motion For Injunction Pending Appeal Of DOL Fiduciary Rule

NEW ORLEANS - With no comment, a Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on April 5 denied an emergency motion filed by a consortium of eight national and Texas-based trade associations that sell annuities and other life insurance products for an injunction pending appeal of the U.S. Department of Labor's (DOL) new fiduciary duty rule (Chamber of Commerce of the USA, et al. v. United States Department of Labor, et al., No. 17-10238, 5th Cir.).