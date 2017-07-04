04-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - California Federal Judge Says Massage Parlor Franchise Members' Claims Not Barred

OAKLAND, Calif. - A California federal judge on April 5 denied a massage parlor franchisor's motion for judgment on the pleadings or to strike class action allegations in a case in which franchise members claim that they were charged fees above those in the membership agreements they signed, saying the plaintiffs' claims are not barred by previous court actions and settlement agreements (Baerbel McKinney-Drobnis, et al. v. Massage Envy Franchising LLC, No. 4:116-cv-06450, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 52165).