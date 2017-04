04-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Federal Magistrate Judge Refuses To Exclude Real Estate Appraisal Testimony

CHICAGO - An Illinois federal magistrate judge on April 4 declined to bar testimony from real estate appraisers in a dispute over a lease's purchase option between a gasoline retailer and a landlord because excluding either appraisal would upset the current balance (Buchanan Energy [N] LLC v. Lake Bluff Holdings LLC, No. 15-3851, N.D. Ill., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 51403).