04-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - 23 Farxiga Diabetes Drug Cases Sent To MDL In Manhattan Federal Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Twenty-three federal lawsuits in which plaintiffs allege that they suffered diabetic ketoacidosis and kidney damage from the diabetes drug Farxiga were centralized April 6 before Judge Lorna G. Schofield of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York (In Re: Farxiga [Dapaglifozin] Products Liability Litigation, MDL Docket No. 2776, JPMDL).