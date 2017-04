04-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Louisiana Appeals Panel Affirms Summary Judgment In Medical Malpractice Suit

LAKE CHARLES, La. - A panel of the Third Circuit Louisiana Court of Appeal on April 5 affirmed summary judgment granted to a hospital and a doctor in a medical malpractice suit because the plaintiff's expert did not specify how the alleged negligence of a hospital and a doctor led to a man's death (Suzanne Baez v. Hospital Service District No. 3 of Allen Parish, et al., No. CA 16-951, La. App., 3rd Cir., 2017 La. App. LEXIS 568).