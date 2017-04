04-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Mirena Brain Injury MDL Approved On 2nd Try, Sent To Manhattan Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. - On their second try in 2-1/2 years, plaintiffs on April 6 succeeded in getting a multidistrict litigation for federal lawsuits alleging that the Mirena intrauterine device (IUD) caused intracranial hypertension injuries (In Re: Mirena IUS Levonorgestrel-Related Products Liability Litigation [No. II], MDL Docket No. 2767, JPMDL).