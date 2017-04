04-07-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - U.S. Solicitor General Wants To Participate In Drug Forum Case At Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Just 23 days before oral arguments, the acting U.S. solicitor general on April 5 asked the U.S. Supreme Court for leave to participate in oral argument in a drug product liability forum case (Bristol-Myers Squibb Company v. Superior Court of California for the County of San Francisco, et al., No. 16-466, U.S. Sup.).