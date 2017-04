04-10-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Panel: Insurer Breached Duty To Defend Claims Of Suspicious 'Flip' Transactions

CHICAGO - The Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on April 10 found that an errors and omissions liability insurer has a duty to defend against underlying claims that its title insurance agency insured executed real estate "flip" transactions "contrary to the spirit and purpose" of its agency contract (Title Industry Assurance Co. v. First American Title Ins. Co., et al., No. 15-3310, 7th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 6092).