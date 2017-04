04-10-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Procedural Violation Does Not Justify Award Of Disability Benefits, 9th Circuit Says

SAN FRANCISCO - The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on April 4 vacated and remanded a district court's ruling in a disability benefits suit after determining that the disability insurer's failure to comply with procedural requirements does not, on its own, justify an award of benefits in favor of the claimant (Gregory Smith v. Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co., Nos. 16-15319, No. 16-15413, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 5835).