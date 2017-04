04-10-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - GSK Must Produce Records For Justice Department Probe Of Zofran Off-Label Sales

BOSTON - A Massachusetts federal magistrate judge in the Zofran multidistrict litigation on April 6 granted a plaintiffs' motion to compel defendant GlaxoSmithKline LLC (GSK) to produce documents related to the U.S. Department of Justice's investigation into the off-label marketing of the anti-nausea drug suspected of causing birth defects (In Re: Zofran [Ondanestron] Products Liability Litigation, MDL Docket No. 2657, No. 15-md-2657, D. Mass.).