04-10-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Fact Issue Exists On Waiver Of UM Coverage With Insolvent Insurer, Panel Says

NEW ORLEANS - An insured created a genuine issue of material fact regarding whether she waived uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM) coverage under an insurance policy issued by an insolvent insurer, a Louisiana appeals panel held April 5 (Brayan Orellana, et al. v. John Doe, et al., No. 2016-CA-0537, La. App., 4th Cir., 2017 La. App. LEXIS 587).