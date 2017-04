04-11-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Judge Grants Motion To Strike Punitive Damages Claim Related To Car Issues

FRESNO, Calif. - A California federal judge on April 7 granted a motion filed by Ford Motor Co. to strike a consumer's punitive damages claim, finding that her claims under California's unfair competition law (UCL) and other claims do not allow for punitive damages (Beverly J. Marshall v. Ford Motor Company, et al., No. 1:17-CV-0006, E.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 53935).