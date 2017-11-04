04-11-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Coverage Not Barred For Power Plant Explosion Damages, Federal Judge Says

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - A Connecticut federal judge on April 6 granted a motion for summary judgment in favor of plaintiffs seeking to recover a $13.5 million judgment entered against an insured for damages and personal injuries incurred as a result of a power plant explosion after determining that a "wrap-up" exclusion in the insurer's policy is ambiguous and cannot be construed as a bar to coverage (James Thompson et al., v. National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, Pa., No. 14-259, D. Conn., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 52673).