04-11-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Insurer Must Contribute $2.6M To Settlement Arising From Molestation Claims

SAN FRANCISCO - A California federal judge on April 7 held that an insurer must contribute $2.6 million to the $15.8 million that another insurer paid to settle underlying negligent supervision claims against a California school district and three of its administrators arising from allegations that a teacher sexually molested three students (Westport Insurance Corp. v. California Casualty Management Co., No. 16-01246, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 53903).