04-11-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Justice Wants Feedback Regarding Call For Creation Of Ancillary Receivership

NEW YORK - A New York justice on April 6 issued an order to show cause, asking for input regarding the request by the head of the state's insurance regulatory body for an order creating an ancillary receivership of an insolvent California insurer (In the Matter of the Application of Maria T. Vullo, Superintendent of Financial Services of the State of New York, for an Order of Appointment as Ancillary Receiver of CastlePoint National Insurance Company, No. 153214/2017, N.Y. Sup., New York Co.).