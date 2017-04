04-11-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Board Rejects Claims Of Sheath Patent As Anticipated, Obvious

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - In an April 10 ruling that largely affirmed findings by a patent examiner, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board deemed 16 claims of a patented sheath used with an anastomosis for the prevention of fluid leaks unpatentable (Ex parte Joshua Stopek, Jacqueline Jones and Amin Elachchabi, No. 2015-005258, PTAB).