04-11-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - In Final Written Decision, Patent Board Partly Sides With Patent Owner

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Although agreeing with a petitioner that three claims of a malware protection patent are obvious, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board on April 11 confirmed the patentability of nine other claims (Palo Alto Networks Inc., et al. v. Finjan Inc., No. IPR2016-00159, PTAB).