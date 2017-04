04-11-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Judge Denies Exclusion Of Expert Testimony In Patent Infringement Lawsuit

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - After refusing to exclude expert testimony from both sides in a patent infringement case involving disposable pants-type diapers, a Kentucky federal judge on April 10 granted and denied in part summary judgment of noninfringement to a baby diaper manufacturer on certain accused products (SCA Hygiene Products Aktiebolag, et al. v. First Quality Baby Products LLC, et al., No. 10-00122, W.D. Ky., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 54167).