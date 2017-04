04-11-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Government Says Discovery Conference Is Unnecessary In NSA Data Collection Suit

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Citing a pending motion to dismiss a suit over the data-collection practices of the National Security Agency (NSA), the federal government defendants tells a District of Columbia federal court in an April 10 brief that a discovery conference the plaintiffs seek to compel is "uncalled for" (Larry Elliott Klayman, et al. v. Donald J. Trump, et al., Nos. 1:13-cv-00851 and 1:13-cv-00881, D. D.C.).