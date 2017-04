04-11-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Urges Resolution After $454M Surgical Gown Verdict For California Class

LOS ANGELES - Moments after a California federal jury returned a $454 million verdict in a California class action trial involving MicroCool surgical gowns, the judge on April 7 urged the parties to try to resolve the dispute to avoid having the matter go on "for many years further after today's verdict" (Bahamas Surgery Center, LLC, et al. v. Kimberly Clarke Corporation, et al., No. 14-8390, C.D. Calif.).