04-11-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Town's PCB Claim Against Monsanto Fails, Judge Says; Expert Exclusions 'Moot'

BOSTON - A federal judge in Massachusetts on April 7 granted a motion for summary judgment dismissal of claims for breach of warranty brought by a town against Monsanto and its affiliates related to polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in a school building on grounds that the town failed to show that an alternate design was feasible. As a result of that dismissal, the judge ruled that motions to exclude expert witness testimony were "moot" (Town of Westport v. Monsanto Company, No. 14-12041, D. Mass.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 53815).