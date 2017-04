04-12-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Finds Lenders And Trust Did Not Violate California Housing Law

SAN FRANCISCO - A California federal judge on April 10 dismissed a borrower's claims for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL), negligence and other claims related to foreclosure proceedings, finding that she failed to show that she was not notified of a denial of a loan modification or that the lenders and loan servicers owed her a duty of care (Lisa McCarthy v. Servis One Inc., et al., No. 17-cv-00900, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 54649).