04-12-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Disability Claimant Permitted To Depose Independent Medical Consultant, Federal Judge Says

CHICAGO - A disability claimant is permitted to depose an independent medical consultant because a physician's potential biases could affect a decision regarding whether the claimant was actually disabled, an Illinois federal judge said April 10 (Becky Harding v. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Co., No. 16-6700, N.D. Ill., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 54241).