04-12-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insurer Estopped From Use Of Subcontractors Exception Based On Improper Info

PHOENIX - An insurer is estopped from asserting a coverage defense to a homeowner's breach of contract and bad faith lawsuit based on the subcontractors exclusion because the information relevant to that defense was improperly disclosed by an insured contractor's counsel, a visiting Alaska federal judge to the Arizona federal court ruled April 10 (Karen Cosgrove v. National Fire & Marine Insurance Co., No. 14-2229, D. Ariz., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 54479).