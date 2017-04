04-12-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insurer Says Its Payment Of Asbestos Claims Was Reasonable

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - An insurer told a federal court in New York on April 7 that its payments to its insured were reasonable and that a reinsurer's challenge to those payments is contrary to the follow-the-fortunes doctrine (Utica Mutual Insurance Company v. Century Indemnity Company, No. 13-cv-00995, N.D. N.Y.).