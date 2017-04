04-12-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Fact Issues Remain On If Covered Peril Caused Insured's Continuous Damage

TACOMA, Wash. - Questions of fact exist on whether a covered peril caused continuous damage to a condominium association's common areas and buildings under several "all-risk" insurance policies, a Washington federal judge ruled April 10, denying summary judgment to the association and insurers (Eagle Harbour Condominium Association v. Allstate Insurance Co., et al., No. 15-5312, W.D. Wash., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 54761).