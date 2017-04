04-12-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Reinsurer Says Opinion Granting Motion To Confirm Arbitration Award Was Improper

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - A reinsurer on April 7 asked a federal court in Connecticut to reconsider its opinion confirming an arbitration award, arguing that there is no basis in the record to show how to calculate a monetary judgment (General Re Life Corporation v. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, No. 15-cv-01860, D. Conn.).