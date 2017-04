04-12-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Uber Files Petition For Inter Partes Review Of Location-Sharing Patent

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Six claims of a patented method for location sharing and mobile phone tracking are unpatentable as anticipated, Uber Technologies Inc. alleges in an April 7 petition for inter partes review (Uber Technologies Inc. v. X One Inc., No. IPR2017-01255, PTAB).