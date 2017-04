04-12-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Usenet Provider Opposes 9th Circuit Rehearing Over Vicarious Liability

PASADENA, Calif. - A Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel correctly found that it was not liable for its users' posting of copyrighted adult pictures, a usenet service provider asserts in an April 10 brief opposing an adult entertainment firm's petition for rehearing, arguing that the panel applied the correct standard for determining vicarious liability (Perfect 10 Inc. v. Giganews Inc., et al., No. 15-55500, 15-55523 and 15-56026, 9th Cir.).