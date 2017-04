04-12-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - U.S. Steel Subsidiary Will Pay $150,000 To Settle Hair Follicle Test Dispute

HOUSTON - U.S. Steel Tubular Products Inc. (USSTP) has agreed to pay $150,000 to settle religious bias and retaliation claims after it revoked a job offer when the worker requested an alternate hair follicle drug test due to his religious beliefs, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced April 10 (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. U.S. Steel Tubular Products, Inc., No. 14-2747, S.D. Texas).